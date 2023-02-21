Honoring Black History Month – held each February in the U.S. since 1976 – Chickasha’s Bullock Memorial Community Center will host its annual celebration luncheon. This is the first in-person event the Bullock Community Center has held since 2019.
Originally launched as Negro History Week in 1926, Black History Month was officially recognized in the U.S. by President Gerald Ford 50 years later.
This year’s Black History Month’s theme is ‘Black Resistance,’ “explor[ing] how African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression — in many forms — from America’s earliest days into the 21st century,” according to the Library of Congress.
To celebrate, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, members of the Bullock Memorial Center will host a spaghetti luncheon fundraiser to continue the organization’s mission to support arts, education and tutoring programs for area children. Also, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. several guest speakers will discuss barriers and achievements the Black community have experienced. Guests can enjoy homemade spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, a dessert and a drink in exchange for a $10 per-plate donation.
The Bullock Memorial Community Center, 917 S. First St., was established to commemorate Dr. W. A. J. Bullock, a physician and surgeon who saw both Black and white patients during the 1920s and ’30s. Championing for equality, Dr. Bullock often spoke at city council meetings. A strong proponent for education, Dr. Bullock wrote a letter of recommendation lending his support to Ada Lois Sipuel-Fisher, the first Black woman accepted to the University of Oklahoma Law School.
“We are so grateful to those who continue supporting Dr. Bullock’s mission to educate the youth and provide an understanding of community for everyone,” said committee co-chair Charlotte Oliver.
For more details, call or text Charlotte Oliver at (405) 274-6268 or email chickashabullock@gmail.com.
