Buckcherry
Legends Pub House and Venue

Buckcherry will perform at Legends Event Park in Chickasha on Friday, June 17. Tickets are on sale at ticketstorm.com. Tickets may also be purchased from Legends Pub House. Show is for all ages. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets that were purchased for last year’s cancelled show are still valid, according to the venue.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you