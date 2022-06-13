Buckcherry will perform at Legends Event Park in Chickasha on Friday, June 17. Tickets are on sale at ticketstorm.com. Tickets may also be purchased from Legends Pub House. Show is for all ages. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets that were purchased for last year’s cancelled show are still valid, according to the venue.
Buckcherry to perform at Legends Event Park June 17
- Staff Reports
