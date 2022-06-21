During the Monday, June 20 Chickasha City Council Meeting, Tyler Brooks tendered his immediate resignation from his position as City Manager. His resignation was unanimously accepted by the Council.
Mayor Chris Mosley will assume the role of Interim City Manager.
Mayor Mosley provided the following statement:
“We will be moving forward with the plans and progress your City Council has already set in motion for the future of Chickasha as we launch a search for our next City Manager. We trust our leadership team to continue pressing toward meeting the priorities and goals Council has laid out. During this same meeting, we passed a very promising budget and approved the start of an exciting Comprehensive Plan. We are one team, focused on Chickasha’s future.”
