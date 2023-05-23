The Oklahoma Broadband’s statewide broadband listening tour is coming to Chickasha this Friday.
“Let’s Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour” will make a stop in Chickasha at 4:30 p.m. on May 26 at the Chickasha Public Library.
Chickasha is the first stop on the 17-city list of the tour, which will gather public input for a five-year plan to connect the state to high speed internet, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Broadband Office (OBO).
“Access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet service has become a necessity. Our mission is to ensure every family, student, business, farmer and tribal community in Oklahoma has that access,” Oklahoma Broadband Office Executive Director Mike Sanders said.“A key priority to ensure our mission is successful is to hear from and talk with Oklahomans who lack adequate service today.”
According to OBO, more than 800,000 Oklahomans lack access to dependable, high-speed internet service.
The public is encouraged to register for the Broadband Tour at oklahoma.gov/broadband/outreach for any of the 17 stops, including:
- May 26 at 4:30 p.m. – Chickasha
- June 2 at 4:30 p.m. – Altus
- June 6 at 4:30 p.m. – Sallisaw
- June 8 at 4:30 p.m. – Sulphur
- June 9 at 4:30 p.m. – Lawton
- June 13 at 4:30 p.m. – Ada
- June 20 at 4:30 p.m. – Okmulgee
- June 22 at 4:30 p.m. – Goodwell
- June 23 at 4:30 p.m. – Woodward
