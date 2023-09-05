Brian Zalewski wore many different uniforms while helping people during his 50 years of life.
Last week, the Grady County Sheriff’s Department announced that Reserve Deputy Zalewski had died of a heart attack.
While he’s been a reserve deputy for the last three years, Zalewsky held several roles—sometimes concurrently—fire chief, a firefighter, paramedic, nurse and a paramedic instructor, according to his obituary.
Not even the sky was the limit for the dynamic first responder.
Grady County Sheriff Boggess said Zalewski recently stepped back a little bit while he pursued flight nursing.
Zalewski’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Bible Baptist Church in Chickasha with Chaplain Kim Hayes and Fire Chaplain Richard Prather officiating. The burial will take place in the Westview Cemetery under the direction of Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Serviced in Marlow.
Read Zalewski’s full obituary here.
It has been a sad time for the Grady County Sheriff’s Department. In July, Deputy Chase Stinson died in a motorcycle accident. More recently, Cleveland County Deputy, Jordan Cannon, who was shot and killed last week, had ties to the Grady County Sheriff’s Department. She was the daughter or Rusty Pyle, former Undersheriff, Boggess said.
