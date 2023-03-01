Kori Brewer was sworn in as the new Grady County Undersheriff on Feb. 28.
“ I am proud and honored to have Kori as my Undersheriff,” Sheiff Gary Boggess, who swore in Brewer, said.
Kori Brewer began his career in Law Enforcement as a Communication’s Specialist for the City of Warr Acres Oklahoma in 2000. In September of 2001 Brewer was hired by the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center as campus police officer. Brewer spent a little over a year at the Health Science Center doing routine police work. In October of 2002 he was hired by the Chickasha Police Department as a patrol officer. After completing the Field Training Program Brewer became a solo police officer. During his time in patrol he was able to be assigned as a police canine handler, part of the Crisis Intervention Team, and then later as a Field Training Officer. During his time as a field training officer he trained 14 Chickasha police recruits. In 2009 Brewer was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. During his time he investigated or assisted in the investigation of everything from homicide to property crimes. One of Brewer’s major accomplishments during this time was investigating one of the most brutal rapes that had occurred inside of city limits in numerous years. The investigation of this case led to the conviction and sentencing of the suspect in the state penitentiary for 25 years.
In July of 2014 Brewer was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and he was assigned to the night shift until he was transferred to Administration Division as the Administrative Sergeant. Part of Brewer’s duties included training, 911 communications director, and supervision of the Criminal Investigations Division. During his tenure in the administrative division Brewer was able to get the city-wide radio communications system replaced, 911 system replaced and updated with current technology, declare an emergency in the Communications Center to eradicate a black mold issue, and replace the Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management Center of the Chickasha Police Department to meet with mandatory federal regulations.
In October of 2022 Brewer retired from the Chickasha Police Department and spent a whole 21 days of retirement doing honey do’s.
In November 2022 Brewer joined the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, under Sheriff Jim Weir, as a patrol deputy. On February 28th 2023 Brewer was promoted to the rank of Undersheriff by Sheriff Gary Boggess. Brewer not only brings leadership experience to the table in his new role, but also brings 22 years of law enforcement experience.
Brewer has received many awards during his career including the Medal of Valor, Chickasha’s highest award, and two chief commendations for his work in the updating and repair and replacement of public safety service systems within the city. Brewer also received a police commendation for a lifesaving event where he was also injured and spent many months recovering after surgery.
Brewer has been married to his wife Jamie since 2005 and has one child, Kayli Brewer, who attends Friend School. Brewer has been an active part of his community for the past 20 years serving in many different capacities at his Church, Bible Baptist, and serving 10 years a volunteer firefighter with the Grady County Fire Department Friend Station.
