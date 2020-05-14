A Chickasha man is facing a felony and a $30,000 bond after police say he threw a fence post through a window.
According to court documents, acts of vandalism are considered a felony when committed during a State of Emergency.
On Monday morning, Chickasha Police responded to the 2000 block of Dakota Ave.
Michael Fitzpatrick, 62, told officers he threw a fence post through the window due to a tempting offer. Fitzpatrick claimed the homeowner said he would buy Fitzpatrick a new pickup truck if he could break the window. The homeowner said he did not make this proposition, according to the incident report.
The homeowner said he saw Fitzpatrick on his security camera. He noticed Fitzpatrick approach his house and pick up a fence post. The homeowner said he then saw Fitzpatrick throw the fence post through the window.
Chickasha Police spoke to another person in the neighborhood and observed their security camera footage. The video surveillance showed a man dressed like Fitzpatrick pick up a long object and throw it at the window. The window did not break on the first attempt. However, the footage showed the man pick up the object again and successfully shatter the window.
“The subject then walks away from the residence a few paces and turns back and begins raising his arms toward the house before turning and walking back out of camera frame,” Officer Andrew Peck said in the incident report.
Following the incident, the officer confirmed with Governor Kevin Stitt’s office that the State of Emergency was still in effect. An office aide confirmed that the declaration had been extended for 30 days on May 1.
Fitzpatrick is currently being held in the Grady County Jail on charges of malicious injury or destruction of property during a state of emergency. Fitzpatrick is also being held on an unrelated charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon that occurred in 2018, according to the Grady County Jail website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.