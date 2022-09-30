The Blanchard Braum's will open on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The store is located at 1501 E. Veterans Memorial Highway.
Customers can enjoy their breakfast favorites like biscuits and gravy or the big country breakfast beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Lunch and dinner options will be available after 10:30 a.m. and ice cream is available all day. Operating hours will be 6 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. daily.
The building is just over 6,000 square feet inside with seating for about 80 guests. The store features a large Fresh Market offering a wide variety of fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products. Plus, online Fresh Market Ordering is now available! Guests will also enjoy double drive-through lanes, which accommodate more orders and traffic.
“We are thrilled to finally be in Blanchard and look forward to serving this great community,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO.
The new Braum's store will host a grand opening celebration week starting Monday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 23. Customers will receive scratch-to-win cards for a chance to win a free HD TV, wireless headphones, a laptop computer, as well as free Braum's food and merchandise. You must go inside to receive the scratch-to-win cards. Supplies are limited and will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, kids can get a free single dip of ice cream from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the store (Kids must be fifteen (15) or under and accompanied by a parent. Offer not available through the drive-thru).
Braum's entire dairy operation is in Tuttle, Oklahoma. It consists of the farm, ice cream plant, bakery and warehouse. Braum's raises their cows and processes the milk to make ice cream and dairy items they sell in their Fresh Market. Braum's makes their signature loaves of bread, cookies, ice cream cones, cinnamon rolls, and more at the bakery. Everything is distributed to the stores on Braum’s trucks.
Quality and freshness are a top priority for Braum's, which is why each store gets a truck with fresh food every other day. The company is vertically integrated from the ground up.
The newest location brings Braum's stores in operation to 308. All stores are located in a five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.
About Braum's
Bill and Mary Braum opened their first Braum's store in 1968. The company is still family-owned and operated. For more information about Braum's, visit www.braums.com.
