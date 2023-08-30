There are several opportunities to donate blood in the Grady County area in September.
Starting Sept. 1, eligible blood donors will receive a limited-edition, glow-in-the-dark “Got Guts?” T-shirt and one free entry to the OKC Zoo.
“Vein Drain is all about having fun with all things Halloween, but the reality is, every two seconds someone needs blood to see tomorrow,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “By giving just an hour of your time, you can save the lives of up to three patients in immediate need or going through treatment at our local hospitals.”
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
There will be a blood drive in Cyril Community with Our Blood Institute from 1:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. Look for the Bloodmobile across the street from the bank.
Join the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma for a blood drive with Our Blood Institute from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the USAO Student Center Ballroom.
A blood drive will take place at Alex High School from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the high school library.
Join Grady Memorial Hospital and Community for a blood drive with Our Blood Institute from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the hospital front lobby (across from the gift shop).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.