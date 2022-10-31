The City of Blanchard will celebrate U.S. Veterans on Saturday, Nov. 12. A parade will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Main St. in Blanchard. The parade lineup will begin at Legacy Bank.
Blanchard Veteran’s Day Parade to take place Nov. 12
