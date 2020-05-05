Blanchard has scheduled a graduation event for Monday.
According to a post on the City of Blanchard's Facebook page, there will be a drive-thru ceremony for graduates, taking place at 10 a.m. Monday. According to the post, the event will follow the necessary guidelines for social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Blanchard will move the event to May 18 if the weather plays a factor.
According to the post, those wanting to watch can see the event on Facebook Live and can listen at 103.9 FM. The Facebook page has more details about the event.
