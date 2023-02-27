The City of Blanchard invites the public to shamrock and roll at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11.
The annual parade, organized by Blanchard’s Parks and Recreation Department, features an afternoon of Irish-themed revelry following the parade. All the events take place on Main St. in Blanchard.
Residents who are feeling green can wear their favorite leprechaun gear to enjoy Irish music, food trucks and marching bands. Black Oak Shillelagh will perform Irish and Scottish pub music, expressed through a combination of guitar, violin, bodhran, whistle and vocals.
The parade lineup begins at 3:30 p.m. at Legacy Bank. The parade kicks off at 4:30 p.m., according to the City of Blanchard newsletter.
Those who want to participate in the parade may contact Chris Wittenbach at 405-485-9392 or email parks@cityofblanchard.us. The signup form is available at https://www.cityofblanchard.us/community/page/st-patricks-day-0.
Churches, civic or community groups, businesses and individuals are all eligible to join the parade by float, foot, antique car, tractor or a combination of these.
