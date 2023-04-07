The City of Blanchard invites residents and their puppy pals to have some doggone fun.
The 2nd Annual Bark in the Park will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 in Lion’s Park.
Last year, the City of Blanchard reported that 85 dogs joined their human friends for the first Bark in the Park event.
Dog parents can have their dog micro-chipped, vaccinated and get training tips. Pioneer Library Systems will provide free dog tags.
Dogs will have a chance to claim top dog in several categories, including: Best in Show, Largest Dog, Smallest Dog, Ugliest Dog and Best Costume.
Food trucks and inflatables will be on site for human guests.
