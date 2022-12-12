The Blanchard Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Blanchard's Main St. on Saturday night. The Grinch, Santa, the Peanuts and Star Wars characters were all part of the show. Local businesses, law enforcement and schools also represented their town with glowing lights and creativity.
Weather Alert
TORNADO WATCH 580 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA GRADY IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA JEFFERSON STEPHENS IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA CADDO COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN TEXAS ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY KNOX WICHITA WILBARGER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANADARKO, ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HINTON, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY, LAWTON, MUNDAY, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR, SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA, AND WICHITA FALLS.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Grady, east central Caddo and south central Canadian Counties through 400 AM CST... At 325 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gracemont, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... El Reno, Union City, Minco, Gracemont, Pocasset, Cogar and Lake Chickasha. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Blanchard community gathers for Lighted Christmas Parade
Photos by Jessica Lane / The Express-Star
