OKLAHOMA CITY — Undeterred by worsening economic conditions, state House lawmakers advanced a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees that will add about $767 million in increased liability to the state’s pension system.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said lawmakers are not concerned by plunging oil prices, the growing coronavirus threat or recent stock market volatility Tuesday when they unanimously passed a cost-of-living — or COLA — adjustment for retirees.
If it becomes law, it would mark the first adjustment for retirees in more than a decade.
“There (are) always ebbs and flows in the economy, but once again this has been more than a decade coming,” McCall said at a press conference held in a room filled with dozens of lawmakers and retirees celebrating the passage.
The measure still has to clear the state Senate and governor. The Senate failed to pass a different cost-of-living-adjustment measure last year.
House Bill 3350 bases the increases on the number of years pensioners have been retired. Those retired at least five years would receive a 4 percent increase. Those retired 2 to 4 years would receive 2 percent. Everyone else gets nothing.
For nearly a decade, lawmakers bucked calls to give retirees the adjustment, instead opting to spend more than $300 million a year to make the pension system solvent.
As of Tuesday, all but two pensions — the teachers and firefighters — were at least 80 percent funded, state records show. The teachers retirement system remained only 72.4 percent funded and the firefighter’s pension was 70.8 percent funded.
“We want to do the best that we can for our state retirees,” McCall said. “And we don’t want to see our pensions be eroded, go in a negative trajectory based on all the hard work and the money that’s been put into them over the years to bring them up to solvent position.”
House lawmakers did not know how many state retirees would be impacted. They also didn’t know the expected annual cost, noting instead that the adjustment is expected to cost $767 million over its lifetime.
State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, who authored the House measure, said he first proposed a cost-of-living adjustment nearly two years ago. He learned of a retired teacher in his district whose retirement check was less than insurance costs.
At one time, the state had one of the worst funded pension systems in the nation, but that’s changed in recent years, he said.
“That’s because of sacrifices our retirees have made over the last 12 years going without a COLA, but that’s also because of the tough decisions this body has made,” Frix said.
He said he felt like the state was in a good financial position to move forward with the adjustment.
Nearly 85 percent of retirees will receive the 4 percent adjustment, Frix said.
Frix said the increases would represent a 1 to 2 percent dip in the funded ratio, and it will take 1 to 2 additional years to fully fund the pension system.
“(There will be) a very minor impact to the system,” he said.
Dixie Jackson, who retired from the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services after 40 years, praised the 99-0 House vote. She’s been retired nine years.
The Norman resident said since her retirement, the cost of medical insurance, medication and utilities has grown. Her pension check has not.
“Many state employees have had to go find additional jobs to pay for essentials,” she said. “That really is not retirement.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.