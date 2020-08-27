Bill Wallace Early Childhood Center announced Wednesday that a student tested positive for COVID-19.
The school made an announcement on its Facebook page that it received notification of the positive test from the Grady County Health Department. According to the school, the GCHD requested information for contact tracing to find out who might have been in close contact with the student.
The school stated that the health department came to the conclusion that “several” students should quarantine for 14 days, and the department would notify the correct people if a quarantine was necessary. The school said that there is no need for a quarantine if the health department did not reach out.
The school also said it did send home students who need to quarantine.
