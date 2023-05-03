A group of professional bellydancers will shake it at the 2nd Friday Art Walk in Downtown Chickasha on May 12.
A Mirage Dance Company will perform throughout the evening. The dancers will give lessons and invite attendees to dance with them.
The crew will have their vardo, a kind of carriage, on site with them. Dana Helms, of the Chickasha Area Arts Council and Art Walk Coordinator, has painted intricate flowers on the purple carriage.
The bellydance troupe has performed at several renaissance and medieval fairs in Oklahoma. On May 12, they will be performing at the Chickasha Leg Lamp and all over the east end of Chickasha Ave.
That’s not all the dancing, though. The flash mob will return to the Chickasha Leg Lamp and to the grassy area behind the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce building.
In the Freight Building, Mother Mold Media and USAO students and former students will display and sell artwork.
The Chickasha Area Arts Council will display artwork by Olivia Ortiz Ocampo.
The Chickasha Art Center will hold a “Hawaiian Breeze” Paint on Canvas event from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost of the workshop is $30, prepayment is required. Register by calling or texting 405-574-6689. The Chickasha Art Center is located at 624 Chickasha Ave. The Chickasha Art Center will also feature artwork by Wes Hallmark.
The Grady County Historical Society will display artwork from founding citizens in their windows.
The Chickasha Community Theater will display artwork from young artists, as well as have concessions and bathrooms open to the public during the event.
Art Wrecker Studios will have artwork by USAO students on display on the sidewalk and in front of the building.
Steelman’s will feature artwork by Charles Steelman and clothing designs by Dana Helms.
This is just a small sample of the artists, performances and creative fun slated for next Friday. For more updates, follow the Downtown Chickasha 2nd Friday Art Walk Facebook page.
The 2nd Friday Art Walk will take place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Multiple businesses in the area will stay open later during the event.
