Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.