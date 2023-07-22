Get ready to celebrate the spirit of Christmas in July at the much-anticipated Christmas CoolDown Block Party on July 29.
This fun-filled event, organized by Chickasha Chamber and Chickasha Economic Development Council, promises to be a winter wonderland in the heart of summer, offering a refreshing escape from the scorching heat. The block party is scheduled to take place on July 29th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 200 block of Chickasha Ave.
The Christmas CoolDown Block Party will feature an array of exciting activities that will leave attendees of all ages with beaming smiles and unforgettable memories. Guests can brace themselves for a thrilling adventure as they whizz down exhilarating water slides, providing a welcome relief from the summer sun. From splashdowns to laughs and fun, the water slides promise a refreshing experience for kids and adults alike.
In addition to the water slides, families can indulge in a variety of activities that capture the essence of the holiday season. The Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) will be present to host engaging kids' activities and face painting, ensuring the little ones have a blast in their own winter wonderland.
As the sun starts to set, the Snowcone Social from 6 to 7 p.m. will offer a delightful selection of free snowcones from Jungle Ice to enjoy with Chickasha’s Cycle Santa. Popsworth Kettlecorn Truck will aslo be in attendance and DJ master Don Collett will be spreading the cheer in his DJ booth.
“We are excited to bring the joy of Christmas in July to our community through the Christmas CoolDown Block Party,” said Whitney Palesano, Membership Director at Chickasha Chamber. “This event offers a unique opportunity for families and friends to beat the summer heat while creating lasting memories together. It’s all about spreading the holiday spirit in the midst of July!”
The Palm Tree Shop Local initiative has been a resounding success, igniting a spirit of community support for our local businesses. Throughout July, participants have eagerly collected stickers on their Palm Tree Shop Local Cards while exploring a diverse range of participating merchants. As the campaign concludes, community members have a their last chance to submit their completed cards at the Chamber Booth until 6:00 PM during the Christmas CoolDown Block Party. Don't miss this final opportunity to be a part of the Palm Tree Shop Local campaign and support our thriving local businesses! We will draw live at the event and on Facebook at 6:30 PM for our winner of a $1,500 travel voucher from Friendly Travel.
The Christmas CoolDown Block Party would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors - Hilliary, Cherokee Temps, Arvest, Mosley Agency, LaForge Properties, Liberty National Bank and Eric Anderson. Their commitment to our community helps make this event a reality and ensures a memorable experience for all attendees.
For more information about the Christmas CoolDown Block Party and the ongoing Palm Tree Shop Local promotion, visit chickashachamber.com/christmas-in-july. Stay tuned for updates and exciting announcements on our social media pages @chickchamber on all social medias.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.