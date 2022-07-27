Two candidates for the Grady County Commissioner District 3 seat will face off once again on Aug. 23.
Incumbent Ralph Beard and his opponent Gary Bray finished the June 28 election with a mere four votes difference between them.
Beard ended the race with 742 votes and Bray was just ahead with 746 votes. A third candidate, John Williams, received 271 votes. All candidates were Republican.
Because no one cleared the 50% majority, Beard and Bray qualified for a runoff.
There are also several public school propositions on the Aug. 23 ballot, including Chickasha, Alex, Middleberg, Bridge Creek and Dibble.
There are also several runoffs at the state level:
State officers and candidates:
State Treasurer, Republican: Todd Russ, Clark Jolley
Superintendent of Public Instruction, Republican: Ryan Walters, April Grace
Commissioner of Labor, Republican: Leslie Osborn, Sean Roberts
Corporation Commissioner, Republican: Kim David, Todd Thomsen
Congressional officers and candidates:
U.S. Senator, Republican: Markwayne Mullin, T.W. Shannon
U.S. Senator, Democrat: Madison Horn, Jason Bollinger
The last day to register to vote for the Aug. 23 election is Friday, July 29.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 20, at the Grady County Election Board Office.
Residents can complete a voter registration application, request an absentee ballot, view a sample ballot and find their polling place using the OK Voter Portal on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, there are several locations within Grady County that offer free notary services for absentee ballots. These services are available at the Chickasha Public Library as well as most First National Bank & Trust locations, Liberty National Bank in Chickasha, Great Plains Bank and Sooner State Bank in Tuttle.
