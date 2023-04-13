Representing Court Appointed Special Advocates, Donna Stamper (center) stepped in to receive a donation of $2,500 from The First National Bank & Trust Co. on Wednesday, part of the bank’s commitment to community reinvestment activities.  CASA represents children who are in DHS custody in Grady County.  Presenting the check were bankers from FNBT.  Member FDIC

