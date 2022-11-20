On Friday night, the Festival of Light welcomed its first-ever Big Tree Sponsor as bankers from The First Bank & Trust Co. lit up the 16-story beacon of Christmas cheer. Seen for miles around, the tree has become a key symbol of Chickasha’s national reputation for holiday tourism and family fun. During the festival’s 43-day run each year, the Big Tree points with pride to Chickasha’s Shannon Springs Park for the 21,800 drivers of vehicles on Interstate 44 in this area. FNBT is the first-ever sponsor of the Big Tree, one of many enhancements during the festival’s 30th anniversary season.
featured
Bankers light up the Big Tree for FOL's 30th year
- Submitted by Randy Talley
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Chickasha Festival of Light 30th Season to unveil ‘Frozen Forest’
- CPD: Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner
- GALLERY: Hundreds attend Chickasha’s First Drag Show
- Ken Singleton Family thanks community for support
- The Barger's Home
- SOFTBALL: Bordwine's hard work leads her to next level
- The Hurst Home
- SOFTBALL: Eaton finds perfect fit at Science & Arts
- Opening ceremony kicks off 30th Festival of Light Season
- SOFTBALL: Cyril's Harman inks with Science & Arts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.