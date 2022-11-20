Bankers light up the Big Tree for FOL's 30th year
Photo by Jim Tibbetts/Creative Image

On Friday night, the Festival of Light welcomed its first-ever Big Tree Sponsor as bankers from The First Bank & Trust Co. lit up the 16-story beacon of Christmas cheer. Seen for miles around, the tree has become a key symbol of Chickasha’s national reputation for holiday tourism and family fun. During the festival’s 43-day run each year, the Big Tree points with pride to Chickasha’s Shannon Springs Park for the 21,800 drivers of vehicles on Interstate 44 in this area. FNBT is the first-ever sponsor of the Big Tree, one of many enhancements during the festival’s 30th anniversary season. 

