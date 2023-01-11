The search for a missing Cyril girl continues on Wednesday night.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is leading the search for Athena Brownfield, 4, who was reported missing on Tuesday.
The Oklahoma State Highway Patrol Emergency Response Team and volunteers concluded their grid search at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. OSBI said the teams searched the entire town, including vacant houses and waterways.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has dispatched search dogs in the area. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics flew drones to search the area. Law enforcement is conducing interviews and reviewing surveillance footage, OSBI reported on Wednesday evening.
Earlier this afternoon, OHP Trooper, Eric Foster said authorities were still piecing together the timeline leading up to Athena’s disappearance.
Troopers dispatched to the scene Tuesday evening by OSBI’s request. They flew a helicopter with infrared cameras, which can detect body heat, and searched the whole area. When they found nothing, emergency response team members searched the terrain on foot.
Foster said over 100 residents volunteered to search for Athena.
“There was a major outpouring of civilians in the area and just around the town that wanted to help," Foster said.
Emergency response team and civilians formed groups called strike teams who were put in different parts of town to grid search.
“Grid search means we we search every foot of the place,” Foster said.
Strike teams returned to the command post at Family Life Church every few hours to review what has been searched on a big overhead map, Foster said.
OHP also dispatched a water team to use sonar technology to search various waterways in the small rural town.
As previously reported, Athena was reported missing from a residence at 225 W. Nebraska Ave around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. A postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister near the home and reported the incident to the Cyril Police Department according to OSBI.
OSBI held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in front of Family Life Church in Cyril. Brook Albreitman, OSBI Public Information Officer, said the five year old who was found at the house was frightened but not in need of medical care. She is currently in custody of the state.
Athena is about three foot tall and 45 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory from the OHP.
Anyone with information about Athena may call the OSBI tipline at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
