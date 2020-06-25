According to a statement released by Chickasha Superintendent Rick Croslin, at least one attendee at Chickasha's recent graduation ceremony has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Croslin, the Grady County Health Department notified him Thursday morning that a family had tested positive for COVID-19. According to Croslin, the family told the health department that they did wear masks and did socially distance themselves.
"I was notified this morning from the Grady County Health Department that a family has tested positive for Covid-19," Croslin said in the statement. "The family stated, to the health department, that they wore masks the entire time and practiced social distancing. As according to HIPAA laws, the health department cannot release their names to us. I want to wish them a quick and safe recovery. All of our thoughts and prayers are with them right now."
According to Croslin's statement, the health department is asking anyone who might be having symptoms to go and get tested.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the health department is asking anyone that might be showing symptoms of Covid-19 to be tested for the virus. We took every precaution to ensure a safe event for everyone last Friday night," Croslin said. "As our nation continues to work through this pandemic we are going to see instances of this happening. This is why we must have and follow safe, sound, and informed practices at all times. We need to not only make sure we are safe but that our actions help keep others safe too.
"Together we will get through this time in our history and move forward."
