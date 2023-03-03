The March 15 deadline is fast approaching to apply for all exemptions for the current year, and to render all personal property without penalty, Bari Firestone, Grady County Assessor, said.
Residents who have purchased a new home, opened a business, acquired, or sold equipment for a business, acquired, or sold farm equipment, purchased or sold a manufactured home, are responsible by law to render this information to the Assessor’s office. Many Grady County residents have already received assessment papers in the mail. These papers must be signed and returned by March 15th even if there have been no changes, Firestone said.
In addition, added information about improvements to property must be rendered to the Assesor’s office. Improvements may include, but are not limited to; additional footage to your home, a storage building, a barn, a shed, a deck, a porch and/or a pool.
March 15th is the deadline for:
- Applications for Homestead Exemption for 2023
- Applications for Additional Homestead Exemptions for 2023— (gross household income for 2022 of $25,000 or less). Proof of income required.
- Senior Freeze— (must be 65 years old or older and have a gross household income for 2022 of $81,000 or less). The senior freeze will freeze the market value of the property not the tax dollar amount. Proof of income required.
- 100% Disabled Veteran—100% disabled veterans and their unmarried widows can qualify their homesteaded property to be totally exempt from taxation. Disability must be service related— (Certified copy of 100% disability required from the office of Veteran’s Affairs and must be filed within the year in which making application).
- Property Tax Exemption for Unmarried Surviving Spouse of Veterans Deceased in the Line of Duty— (Contact Assessor’s office for qualifications).
- Personal Property Tax Exemptions for certain persons residing in Mobile Homes— (62 years or older and a gross household income for 2022 of $40,500 or less). Proof of income required.
- Filing Personal Property (farm equipment, mobile homes) and Business Renditions
- Filing after March 15th—10% Penalty
- Filing after April 15th—20% Penalty
When applying for any exemption other than a base homestead or veteran’s benefits, residents must bring proof of income for the previous year.
Those with questions may contact the Assessor’s Office anytime Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays. Homestead forms are available online at HYPERLINK "http://www.okcountyassessors.org" www.okcountyassessors.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.