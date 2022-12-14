The Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments received about $2.5 million in Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) funds, which they then distributed to Oklahoma applicants. 

REAP funds help rural communities improve infrastructure. ASCOG awarded 57 grants, which ranged from $30,000 to $136,363, according to a press release. 

Grady and Caddo Counties were among these recipients. 

Anadarko was one of the top five state recipients. The city received $60,000 for fire hydrants, according to a spread sheet listing the grant amounts. Other area applicants include: 

  • Alex: $45,000 for water valve shut off replacement. 
  • Cyril: $45,000 for Bay for VFD
  • Ft. Cobb: $45,000 for waterline engineering 
  • Pocasset: $45,000 for community center repair 

