The Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments received about $2.5 million in Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) funds, which they then distributed to Oklahoma applicants.
REAP funds help rural communities improve infrastructure. ASCOG awarded 57 grants, which ranged from $30,000 to $136,363, according to a press release.
Grady and Caddo Counties were among these recipients.
Anadarko was one of the top five state recipients. The city received $60,000 for fire hydrants, according to a spread sheet listing the grant amounts. Other area applicants include:
- Alex: $45,000 for water valve shut off replacement.
- Cyril: $45,000 for Bay for VFD
- Ft. Cobb: $45,000 for waterline engineering
- Pocasset: $45,000 for community center repair
