Arvest Bank is pleased to announce realtor Amanda Bertelli has joined its Southwest Oklahoma board.
Bertelli is a native Oklahoman from Caddo County who relocated to Chickasha in 2017. Since relocating to Chickasha, her focus has been on expanding Eastwood Realty Group in Grady County. She has been involved in bringing expansion, commerce and investors into the community. A true one-stop shop for real estate, she also provides in-house closing services and title attorneys. When she is not advocating for her new hometown’s success, she enjoys time with her husband Michael, a retired Army veteran, and their three sons.
“We are thrilled to have Amanda Bertelli join our board in Chickasha,” said Karene Sandra, Arvest Community Bank President in Chickasha. “She has been instrumental in bringing new life to downtown Chickasha with the addition of several new shops, eateries, and attractions. Her work to attract new business to the area aligns well with our mission of people helping people.”
About Arvest
With more than $26 billion in assets, Arvest Bank is a community-based financial institution serving more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Established in 1961, Arvest Bank is committed to meeting the needs of its more than 830,000 retail and business customer households by continually investing in the digital tools and services customers expect. Its extensive network of more than 200 banking locations provides loans, deposits, treasury management, wealth management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing as a part of its growing list of digital services. Arvest is known for its commitment to the communities it serves and to attracting, hiring and retaining a diverse group of talented people. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. To learn more please visit www.arvest.com.
