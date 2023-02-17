The Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) and ArtScope 2023 are excited to celebrate 25 years of providing an exciting multi-arts experience for 8-12 year old youth who come from near and far to attend.
This year’s ArtScope is June 5-16 and will be held on the campus of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) in Chickasha.
Registration will be open soon online at www.chickashaarts.org.
An early and complete registration including the required deposit OR full tuition payment will (1) ensure your child’s place in this fun-filled and educational “Fine Arts” camp AND (2) avoid a $20 late fee for applications received after May 15.
Enrollment is limited to 80 students for this program which begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. daily. Students are to bring a sack lunch each day.
The ArtScope 2023 theme is “Celebrate.” Campers will experience the arts based on this theme through their morning Master Class activities. This year campers have four (4) Master Class options from which to select one “Fine Art” to study in the mornings, including: (1) DANCE with Emily Hector Godwin; (2) MUSIC with Landon Lewis; (3) THEATRE with Mandie Taylor; OR (4) VISUAL ARTS with Jamie Evans, Rebecca Autry, and Angela Moore.
Emily Hector Godwin and Jeanie Lee are the Co-Directors of ArtScope, and Ashley Martin will serve as the On-Site Assistant. The ArtScope instructors and staff have extensive experience as teaching and performing artists.
The total fee for the two week camp is $195, which includes the $25 non-refundable deposit that is required with all registrations. A child is not registered until a deposit is made online, by check/money order/cashier’s check, or cash.
The ArtScope 2023 camp registration form is online at www.chickashaarts.org. On the home page, click on “ArtScope” and follow the directions.
When completed, the registration form and required $25 deposit or full camp payment of $195 may be: (1) submitted online; (2) printed, completed and mailed to “ArtScope”, PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023; OR (3) brought to 521 W. Chickasha Avenue, home of the Chickasha Area Arts Council, on Tues.-Sat., 10am-5pm.
A few financial aid scholarships are available to those who qualify and apply. Completed applications are due by May 1.
Contact Co-Directors Emily Hector Godwin (405) 222-0487 or Jeanie Lee (405) 574-4600, OR email them at artscopedirector@gmail.com: (1) for questions about the camp; (2) to have a registration form emailed or mailed; (3) to inquire about financial aid scholarships; OR (4) to make a financial donation in support of ArtScope and/or the camper’s Scholarship Fund.
Funding for ArtScope 2023 is provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council (OAC), National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), USAO, and other faithful and generous community supporters along with the Chickasha Area Arts Council.
ArtScope 2023 is a GREAT way for children to experience “The Arts” from real artists and to learn how artists think and create while having fun! Supporting and encouraging a child, grandchild or someone very special to attend ArtScope is a thoughtful and educational gift!
If you would like to help sponsor a child so they can attend camp, please send a financial donation to CAAC - ArtScope 2023, PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023 OR bring it to 521 W. Chickasha Avenue, home of the Chickasha Area Arts Council, on Tues.-Sat., 10am-5pm. Any amount is sincerely appreciated!
ArtScope is an annual program sponsored and facilitated by the Chickasha Area Arts Council. The CAAC is a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization which has been providing programs, workshops, events, activities, and collaborations with Public Art Projects since 2000.
Photos from previous ArtScope camps may be viewed on Facebook at ArtScope, Chickasha Area Arts Council -- https://www.facebook.com/pg/artscopechickasha/photos.
