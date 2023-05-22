A few spaces remain for this year’s ArtScope, a two-week day camp for 8 to 12-year-olds. This is the 25th ArtScope and will be held June 5-16 on the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma campus in Chickasha. Camp begins each day at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
Guardians can register their child now. Registration and payment can be made at www.chickashaarts.org. On the home page, click on “ArtScope” and follow the directions.
The total fee is $195, which includes the $25 non-refundable deposit required with all registrations. A late fee of $20 is to be added to the payment at this late date.
A child is not registered until an application is submitted and the deposit is made.
Each camper selects a Master Class to study each morning, either Dance, Music, Theatre, or Visual Arts.
Contact Co-Directors Emily Hector Godwin (405) 222-0487 or Jeanie Lee (405) 574-4600, OR email them at artscopedirector@gmail.com for any questions.
Funding for ArtScope 2023 is provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council (OAC), National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), USAO, and other faithful and generous community supporters, along with the Chickasha Area Arts Council.
ArtScope is an annual program sponsored by the Chickasha Area Arts Council. The CAAC is a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization which has been providing programs, workshops, events, activities, and collaborations with Public Art Projects since 2000.
Photos from previous ArtScope camps may be viewed on Facebook at ArtScope, Chickasha Area Arts Council -- https://www.facebook.com/pg/artscopechickasha/photos.
