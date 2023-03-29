Creatives who thrive under a tight deadline can win up to $3,000 in a 24-hour filmmaking contest next week.
Chickasha’s Art Wrecker Studios is bringing back their Wrecking Ball Film Festival 24-Hour Video Race.
The clock starts at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 7. Over the next 24-hours, teams of creators will translate a provided prompt, prop and line of dialogue into a two to five minute short film. The film must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on April 8.
These line of dialogue, prop and prompt will be provided via artwreckerstudios Instagram live at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 7.
Participants must sign up by 10 p.m. on April 6. Sign up and view the contest rules at https://alumni.usao.edu/e/23wreckingball.
Prizes include $3,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $750 for third place.
The top 10 films will be shown and the winners will be announced at 5 p.m. on April 14 at USAO’s Davis Hall Amphitheater. After the event, the public is invite to “Brews and B-Rolls” at Art Wrecker Studios for drinks, refreshments and a red-carpet party.
