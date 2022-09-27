Chickasha residents and visitors can appreciate art, walk or bike for a good cause and dine from dozens of food trucks this weekend.
The Rock Island Arts Festival, the Oklahoma Food Truck Championships, the Rock Island Ride and the Together We Heel walk will all take place in Downtown Chickasha on Oct. 1.
Rock Island Arts Festival
The Rock Island Festival will kick off the weekend on Friday, Sept. 30 and continue on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday Oct. 2.
Every day, attendees can enjoy variety of artisan booths, local musicians and performing artists, the Children’s Creation Station, Mainstream Merchant’s Treasure Trove for Children, food vendors, art demonstrations and wine and beer tastings.
For more information visit www.rockislandartsfestival.org.
Rock Island Ride
At 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, cyclists will line up at the Rock Island Depot for the Rock Island Ride. Cyclists will choose between six different routes around town, based on experience and difficulty. Proceeds will benefit local charities in Chickasha.
For more information visit https://www.bikereg.com/51080.
Together We Heel
The Together We Heel Walk helps raise awareness of domestic violence. At 10 a.m., men and women will march down Chickasha Ave., many wearing high heels. Organized by the Grady County Coordinated Community Response Team, the annual walk also raises funds for the Intervention and Crisis Advocacy Network.
For more information visit https://www.icancrisisnetwork.com/togetherweheel2022.
Oklahoma Food Truck Championships
The Oklahoma Food Truck Championships will rev up at 10:30 a.m. This year, 30 food trucks are scheduled to line up on Chickasha Ave. A full list of food trucks is available on the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Facebook page or on the Ultimate Cheat Day Checklist at the merchant tent.
For more information visit www.okftc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.