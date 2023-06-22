Throughout the month of May, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) received hundreds of pieces of art, now featured in a new PSA for the 988 Mental Health Lifeline featuring Oklahoman musician Mothica.
Students of all ages were asked to “Draw What Mental Health Means to You” while at various metro May Mental Health Awareness Month events, including the Festival of the Arts, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, Potawatomi Fire basketball games, and more.
The PSA features 133 of these drawings, representing the average number of Oklahomans that call 988 daily. Altogether, ODMHSAS received 284 pieces of art from the Oklahoma City area.
“We are overwhelmed by the positive support of our local community and touched by the drawings we received for this project,” said ODMHSAS Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges. “Over 54,000 children report major depression, with 1 in 10 students attempting suicide. We will do whatever it takes to shred the stigma of mental health in Oklahoma and get these children the healthcare they need.”
The PSA centers around “forever fifteen,” a song written by Mothica about her suicide attempt at age 15. Originally from Oklahoma City, she said it was a privilege to work with ODMHSAS and help all Oklahomans feel seen in their mental health struggles.
“As a teenager with depression and suicidal thoughts, I didn’t know of any resources I could turn to in my darkest moments,” said Mothica. “988 is a huge step in giving people access to lifesaving help. This is for anyone struggling with their mental health, and I’m honored to be a part of this project.”
ODMHSAS echoes Mothica’s message and is proud of the work produced to promote the 988 Mental Health Lifeline throughout Mental Health Awareness Month. A link to the music video is attached in the image below.
