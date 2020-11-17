Arvest Bank recently handed out awards to teachers.
The company announced in a press release that nine teachers in the southwest part of the state each received $500 as part of its “We Love Teachers” program.
Two area teachers each received $500 from Arvest. Donya Charlson (Chickasha High School) and Angie Rangel (Pioneer) each received recognition from Arvest Bank as part of the program.
President and CEO of Arvest, David Madigan, said in the press release that Arvest enjoys being able to recognize teachers.
“Arvest celebrates these teachers and is so happy to recognize them in this way,” Madigan said in the press release. “We hope this prize makes their jobs a little easier.”
Madigan added that the company appreciates what all teachers mean to their respective communities.
“We also want to salute all the hard-working teachers in all the communities we serve. We know how much teachers mean to our children and the vital roles they play,” Madigan said in the press release.
