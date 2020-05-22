Multiple school administrators in the area have earned recognition.
The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators handed out honors and honored administrators from Grady County in District 14. Minco Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Sims and Chickasha Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Stegman earned recognition from the association.
Sims was named the District 14 Superintendent of the Year. He released a statement talking about the honor.
“It is an honor to serve Minco Public Schools. This award is a testament to our board of education, staff of quality people and great students. I am blessed to be a part of this great organization,” Sims said.
As reported in a previous story, Stegman was named District 14 Assistant Superintendent of the Year for Chickasha. Stegman is also the chief financial officer and served time as the interim superintendent for the school district.
In a statement, Chickasha Superintendent Rick Croslin talked about Stegman.
“CPS is blessed to have her as a leader for our district, especially during the time of transition as our interim superintendent,” Croslin said.
According to CPS, Stegman won the District 9 award in 2017 while at Shawnee.
