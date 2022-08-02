A local charity that helps the homeless in Chickasha received a helping hand from an anonymous donor.
This individual purchased the Heidi Helping the Homeless building at 428 S. 3rd St. and donated it back to them, so the organization can continue to help those in need.
Heidi Harrison said the individual saw a YouTube video about Heidi Helping the Homeless, which includes testimonials from those who have benefited from the program.
“He said he had not seen such passion for those in need in a long time and wanted to help so I could continue,” Harrison said.
Harrison, founder of Heidi Helping the Homeless, has built the outreach program over the last four years. The program has seen incredible growth during that time period, with more services available to the homeless each year.
In order to keep growing, Harrison said Heidi Helping the Homeless is seeking sponsors who are able to donate on a monthly basis. Businesses and/or individuals may visit the Heidi Helping the Homeless location or call 405-448-5016. Heidi Helping the Homeless is a 501c3 charity.
In addition to food, clothing, and somewhere to shower, Heidi Helping the Homeless provides resources that can help improve quality of life.
These amenities include a mailroom, computer room and help with locating birth certificates. The shower room includes a vanity where people can style their hair. There is a television and seating area with books and snacks available.
While Heidi Helping the Homeless can give the homeless a place to go for a short period of time, Harrison hopes to find a way to provide shelter for the homeless during extreme weather. Weather that is uncomfortable in a home can be fatal on the streets.
Harrison began her mission by going areas where the homeless congregate. She gave them food, hot chocolate, gloves and other items. She asked them what they needed and visited with them.
Then, Harrison put blessing boxes on her own front lawn to encourage everyone to “Give a bit, take a bit.” This included food donations, hygiene products and books. She has held several coat drives where those who need a coat can simply take one off the rack. Many included encouraging hand-written notes in the pocket.
In 2021, Harrison opened the Heidi Helping the Homeless location, where she and volunteers keep the shop running. The front of the shop is a thrift store where the homeless shop for free, but everyone can find a deal on clothing, shoes, toys, home goods, bedding and small appliances. Proceeds from the thrift store help with the Heidi Helping the Homeless mission.
