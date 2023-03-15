CHICKASHA—Lawrence Paul Anderson, who is accused of murdering three people and maiming one, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
As a part of the plea deal, the State of Oklahoma will not seek the death penalty. Moreover, Anderson has waived any right to seek release, parole or commutation of his sentence.
Anderson pled guilty to five felony charges: three counts of first degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and maiming. Each charge carries a life sentence.
During a press conference, Jason Hicks, District Attorney, said there were many reasons a plea deal, rather than the death penalty, was sought in this case. The families of the victims were reluctant to go through an extensive trial and experience the gruesome details all over again.
“The testimony that was going to come up in that preliminary hearing was going to, in my opinion, harm the victims and the victims' families more than it was going to help them move forward” … “Victims need to have a much louder voice in all of this process than they have ever had before,” Hicks said.
In February 2021, Anderson was identified by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) as the suspect in a triple homicide in Chickasha.
According to OSBI, Anderson killed Andrea Blankenship, 41, and then went to his aunt and uncle’s house where he murdered his uncle, Leon Pye and Pye’s 4-year-old granddaughter Kaeos Yates, and maimed his aunt, Delsie Pye.
Anderson, 44, sat mostly expressionless in a Grady County Courtroom during the proceedings on March 15.
Several family members of the Pyes, Yates and Blankenship spoke during the victims’ impact statements.
Delsie, who was attacked by her nephew, said Anderson took her soulmate and her granddaughter. She now lives with nightmares and numerous doctor appointments due to her injuries.
“To think a family member of mine could do this heinous crime breaks my heart,” she said.
Quindessa Flowers, granddaughter of Leon and Delsie, said her grandfather was her best friend. She spoke directly to Anderson. “They took care of you and you broke our hearts. You took everything from us.”
Tasha Yates, Kaeos’ mother spoke about her daily battle with grief after losing her daughter.
“Every time I open my eyes, I lose my little girl all over again,” she said. “Never again will I hear bells ringing when I hear her little girl laughter.”
Andrea’s daughter, Haylee Blankenship, said during her statement, “I think it’s unfair that we even have to come to the decision of, do I want to spend the next few decades fighting for the death penalty? Or do I want to get it over with faster so I can try to feel like a person again?”
