“An Evening of Meli Art” features local artist

The Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) is delighted to celebrate 20 years of bringing ‘The Arts’ to Chickasha and the area!
To begin the celebration, the Arts Council invites family, friends and the community to attend the opening night reception of Mileta Meli’s “An Evening of Meli Art” Exhibit on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m. The festivities will be held in the CAAC’s Art Gallery at 521 W. Chickasha Ave. This is a come and go event.
Ms. Meli is an Oklahoma artist and has been interested in art since she was a young child and received her first creative tools. Her formal education in art began over 30 years ago when she began her artistic journey under the tutelage of Dord Fitz, a well-known artist and teacher in the Midwest.
She continued her education at Western Oklahoma State College where she studied watercolor, figure drawing, and pottery. Mileta taught art at Blair High School and substituted for art teachers in Altus in southwest Oklahoma. She volunteered for several years with the Salvation Army and worked multiple disasters, including the Oklahoma City bombing.
Ms. Meli works primarily in oils and acrylics in a unique style that depicts a story in a painting called X-ray Abstract or Biographical X-ray.
In 2003, she opened Mileta’s Studio “M” and Gallery in Blair, OK where she featured works by artists from Oklahoma and Texas. Her art work has been exhibited in the tri-state area which includes Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. Mileta has shown her artwork in numerous juried shows and at a variety of festivals. These include the Arts Festival Oklahoma, Lawton Arts for All, Red River Art & Wine Festival, and Southwest Festival of the Arts and many others.
In addition to exhibiting her work in Dord Fitz’s Gallery in Amarillo, Texas, she has received awards for her work and been featured in several publications including the Dallas News.
Mileta moved to Chickasha two years ago this December, is a member of the Chickasha Area Arts Council, and has her art work available for purchase in the CAAC’s Area Arts Gift Shop. She has three children – one son in Chickasha and a son and daughter in the Blair and Altus areas, three grandchildren and a great granddaughter.
Join us as we begin the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Chickasha Area Arts Council by attending this very special event. Guests will be able to visit with Mileta Meli about her art as they study her gorgeous work. Her art collection will be on exhibit in the gallery until the end of the year - December 31, 2022.
At 521 W. Chickasha Avenue, visitors will enjoy strolling through the “Area Arts” Gift Shop and will be amazed at the variety and beauty of the artwork that has been created by many local and regional artists who are members of the Arts Council. New items are added regularly to the gift shop and are available for purchase throughout the year.
During Meli’s art exhibit reception, delicious appetizers and wine will be served. Guests will have the opportunity to join the Chickasha Area Arts Council or renew their memberships for 2023. Each new, renewed and/or gifted membership will be entered into a raffle.
The Chickasha Area Arts Council is a 501(c)3 non-profit and all volunteer organization promoting ‘The Arts’ in the community.
