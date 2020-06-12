Four people were injured in a collision on Friday morning after an ambulance crashed into a toll booth.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred at 2:45 a.m. at the H.E. Bailey toll booth at mile marker 97 in Grady County.
The ambulance struck a crash attenuator and then continued on to hit one of the toll booth buildings as well as a canopy beam. The ambulance driver, Dora Handcock, 53, of Purcell, was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City via mediflight where she was admitted with internal and leg injuries.
Both ambulance passengers were also transported to OU Medical Center by medfilight. Justin Guffey, 33, of Lawton, was treated and released. A second passenger, Dominga Gloria, 43, of Altus, was admitted in serious condition with internal injuries.
The toll booth worker, Shannon Garst, 26, of Chickasha, was transported by Tuttle EMS to OU Medical Center, where she was treated and released.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by OHP.
