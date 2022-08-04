UPDATE from OHP: The Amber Alert has been canceled. The children were recovered safely and their father is in custody.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert after a six-month-old boy named Carson Sellman and a 16-year-old girl named Chastity Sellman went missing.
The alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Lawton Police Department on Thursday afternoon.
The foster mother reported the children may be with their father, Don Sellman. According to the Amber Alert, Don may be carrying a weapon.
They may be in a white Cadillac, unknown model and year. Their last known location was in Newcastle and they may be headed to Tahlequah.
Anyone with information about Don, Chastity or Carson's whereabout are asked to call 911.
