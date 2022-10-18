Amber-Pocasset FFA livestock judging team won runner-up honors at the American Royal contest in Kansas City.
The team won 2nd place honors in beef, sheep/goats, reasons, and third in swine.
Individually, Ainslee McComas was 3rd in sheep, 5th in beef, 6th in swine, 10th in reasons, and second overall.
Claire Janssen won sheep, 4th in reasons, and 8th overall.
Sage Schenk won beef and was 10th overall.
Avery McComas was 10th in swine.
