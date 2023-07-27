Amber-Pocasset FFA and 4-H competed in the Big Three livestock judging contest at Oklahoma State University. The Jr. 4-H team finished second in sheep,second in beef, fifth in swine and won the overall sweepstakes award. Team members were Owen Adams, Madilyn Norvell, Hadley Cooper, and Teagen Hames. Hadley was sixth high individual in swine and Teagen was seventh high overall. The FFA team members were Ladd Turner, Katlin Adams, Claire Janssen, and Sages Schenk. Sage was fourth high individual in beef and the team finished 23rd overall of the 150 teams that competed in the Sr. FFA division.
Am-Po FFA and 4-H compete in Big 3 Livestock Judging Contest
- Billy Scott / Am-Po FFA
