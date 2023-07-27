Am-Po FFA, 4-H compete in Big 3
Billy Scott / Am-po FFA

Amber-Pocasset FFA and 4-H competed in the Big Three livestock judging contest at Oklahoma State University. The Jr. 4-H team finished second in sheep,second in beef, fifth in swine and won the overall sweepstakes award. Team members were Owen Adams, Madilyn Norvell, Hadley Cooper, and Teagen Hames. Hadley was sixth high individual in swine and Teagen was seventh high overall. The FFA team members were Ladd Turner, Katlin Adams, Claire Janssen, and Sages Schenk. Sage was fourth high individual in beef and the team finished 23rd overall of the 150 teams that competed in the Sr. FFA division.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you