The Amber-Pocasset FFA and 4-H members competed in the Big Three Judging contest sponsored by the OSU Animal Science department.
Several states were represented with over 100 teams competing in each division. The Jr. FFA placed third in the beef day and eleventh overall. Team members were Avery McComas, Ladd Turner, and Katlin Adams. The Sr. team finished ninth overall with team members Blake Janssen, Claire Janssen, Ainslee McComas, and Sage Schenk. Owen Adams and Hadley Cooper also competed in the Jr. 4-H contest.
