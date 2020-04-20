Amber-Pocasset has come up with a plan to recognize the school’s graduates and released a link to that plan on its Facebook page last week. The release states that a production company will be filming and putting together a video honoring the graduates, and the video will be released May 15.
According to the release, the “target film date” is May 1.
According to the release, any graduate who will speak should arrive at the school parking lot to the east at 9 a.m., and any award-winning student should arrive at 9:45 a.m. Every other graduate should arrive at 10 a.m.
The school states that it will be following the proper recommendations given by the CDC about the coronavirus and asks parents not to attend the filming of the video.
Am-Po will also be holding a drive-through recognition of its graduates May 15.
The release states that graduates should arrive at the east parking lot by 6 p.m. and will remain in spaces assigned to them. The plan given says that those wanting to recognize the graduates will be able to drive through from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.
More details about the video and ceremony can be found by clicking the link on the school’s Facebook page.
