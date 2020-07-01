Gabriela Alvarado recently completed her High School Equivalency Diploma and graduated with the Chickasha Adult Learning Center’s class of 2020.
"When I first started classes in 2002, I just wanted to be able to help my daughter with her homework," Alvarado stated.
Alvarado came to the United States 22 years ago and is originally from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. She began taking English as a Second Language classes at the ALC in 2002 to help her learn more about the English language.
Alvarado later transitioned from ESL classes into Adult Basic Education classes so she could work toward her High School Equivalency.
"I thought it would take me about five years, so it was a surprise that I finished in such a short time. I never thought that I could pass the English, Reading and Writing but Miss Angie never gave up on me," Alvarado said. When I asked numerous questions, she was always available. I am never going to forget all of the things this program provided for me, knowledge, friends and opportunities that I thought I was never going to have."
Instructor Angie Humphrey nominated Gabriela for the National Adult Education Honor Society.
"Gaby was one of the most dedicated students that I have had. She was always willing to help other students with their work and was a wonderful addition to our class," Humphrey stated.
ALC Center Director, Lisa Johnson, presented Gaby with the “True Grit” Award at Thursday night’s graduation.
"If you’ve seen the Oscar-winning performance by John Wayne in the 1969 original motion picture or have seen the 2010 remake starring Jeff Bridges, you’ll understand why we’ve named our newest award the 'True Grit' Award," she said. "Tonight’s recipient has exhibited tremendous persistence in her efforts to obtain her High School Equivalency diploma. Since she began taking English as a Second Language and Literacy classes in 2002 … until the day she passed her exam at the Chickasha ALC in December 2019.
"She has had many obstacles to overcome, not the least of which was an initial language barrier. As you can see, she has not only mastered the language but the academics as well. During her last two semesters at the ALC she was also co-enrolled at Canadian Valley Technology Center where she completed two courses in Computerized Accounting with Quickbooks and has plans to further her education through CVTC, possibly pursuing accounting. We want to recognize and honor her as a success story that chose to never give up on her dream and has definitely demonstrated 'True Grit.'"
Dick Lowe, a candidate in the race for District 56 of the House of Representatives, was the commencement speaker and challenged the graduates to continue their journey of learning and be honest and hard-working people. Thirty-seven graduates completed their High School Equivalency during the 2019-2020 school year, with 33 passing the HiSET exam and 4 passing the GED.
"We are so proud of every single one of our graduates and will continue to support them in their future endeavors, whether those include continuing education or the workforce," Johnson added.
Two academic awards given at the commencement ceremony include the Cunningham Honor Award, given for the highest overall grade on the HiSET/GED. Alyssa Watson and Stephanie Parker were the Cunningham recipients.
The Altrusa Academic Award, given for scoring 70% or higher on the exam went to Colton Zachary, Kaitlin Doyle, Emma Farley, Julie Gerlach, Levi Griffith, Stephanie Parker, Abigail Selman and Alyssa Watson. Additional recipients of the National Adult Education Honor Society were Wendy Dush, Ernest Milam, Abigail Selman, Betty Shells, Breanna Smith and Justin Underwood.
The Chickasha Adult Learning Center is located at 1208 S. 17th St. and at Mid-America Technology Center in Wayne and has year-round daytime and evening Adult Basic Education and English as a Second Language classes.
