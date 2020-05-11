Bridge Creek and Alex have announced plans to honor their graduates with parades Friday.
Alex and Bridge Creek are two schools to join a list of schools that have announced parades for their graduates. Minco held a parade last week.
Alex announced that its parade will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and will take place on Main Street.
Bridge Creek announced that its parade will begin at the elementary school and will end at the high school gymnasium. That parade will also start at 7 p.m.
