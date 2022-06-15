ALC commencement ceremony honors HSE graduates

The Chickasha Adult Learning Center hosted its twenty-eighth annual commencement ceremony on June 9, 2022 at the Chickasha High School Activity Center. Forty-One graduates were honored for attaining their Oklahoma High School Equivalency Diploma. This diploma is the equivalent of a high school diploma and gives these graduates the opportunity to attend trade school, technology centers, college or become an active member of the Oklahoma Workforce.
Over half of the graduates were able to attend this year’s ceremony, and were recognized for a variety of accomplishments. The “Cunningham Honor Award” is given to the top male and female scorers on the HiSET (High School Equivalency Test). This award is named in honor of Patricia Cunningham, who was the Director of the Adult Learning Center in Chickasha for 20 years. The highest scoring male was James Essex who attended classes in Chickasha under the instruction of Angie Humphrey. Shelby Lee, from Lexington, Ok, attending classes in Purcell under the instruction of MaryAnn Ward was the highest scoring female.
The “Altrusa Award” is given to the graduates who scored 75% or higher on their exam. This award is named after The Altrusa Club of Chickasha, which is part of Altrusa International, a volunteer service organization dedicated to literacy and the betterment of our community. Sixteen of our graduates received this honor including Allison Arles, Belle Barrera, Kasandra Becerra, Kaitlyn Beier, Ruby Marie Davidson, James Essex, Rachel Glick, Joshua Graves, Donna Hacker, Noel Kyees, Shelby Lee, Christian O’Connor, Blake Scott, Bayle Smith, Sandra Smith, and April Woodring. The Altrusa Club also provides scholarships, donations and the reception after the commencement ceremony.
The “True Grit” Award is given to honor someone who has persevered through life’s struggles and come out on top with their High School Equivalency Diploma. Every year, we have so many students who have had to face many obstacles to complete this level of education. This year’s recipient dropped out of school in the 11th grade in 1987. She went on to have two children, worked lots of jobs, and suffered loss. She always knew that she wanted to go back and get her High School Diploma but didn’t really think that she would ever follow through with it. When her daughter mentioned that she wanted to get her HSE (High School Equivalency), that was the motivation she needed to follow through on setting and achieving her goal. They came back to school together and attended classes in Wynnewood under the instruction of MaryAnn Ward. She said, “With hard work and so much encouragement from MaryAnn and our family, WE DID IT!” Kimberly Meador is a success story who definitely demonstrated TRUE GRIT in never giving up on her dream.
In addition, the commencement is a good time to honor the students who have been nominated by their instructors for enrollment in the National Adult Education Honor Society. Not all students who were recognized this year were graduates. However, all of these students were noted as having met the criteria. Chickasha Adult Learning Center honored Jessica Allen, James Essex, Nathan Perdue and Logan Williams. Purcell Adult Learning Center honored Noel Kyees, Stoney Kyees, Shelby Lee, and Stormy Richardson. Wynnewood ALC honored Kimberly Meador, Mariah Meador and Amanda Hamrick.
These students have put in a great deal of time and effort to complete this milestone. The Chickasha, Purcell and Wynnewood ALCs are so proud of what they’ve each accomplished and look forward to following their future educational and employment paths.
