Warning: The details in this story involve graphic child abuse and may be deeply upsetting.
Recent court documents allege heartrending details in the case of Athena Brownfield.
Athena, 4, and her 5-year-old sister were left in the care of Alysia and Ivon in Cyril about a year and a half ago.
According to an affidavit filed in Caddo County, Alysia told an OSBI agent that Ivon beat Athena and held her up by her arms around midnight on Dec. 25. The child was not moving and her eyes were barely open. Alysia said Ivon then laid Athena on the ground and punched her at least three more times in the chest. Athena never moved after that, Alysia told the agent.
Ivon then left the residence at 225 West Nebraska in Cyril and drove to a property in Rush Springs where the Adams previously lived. Alysia said Ivon told her he buried the child near a fence line and placed a large, broken branch over the burial site, the affidavit said.
Ivon is facing one charge of murder in the first degree and one child neglect charge. Alysia is facing two counts of child neglect.
The affidavit further states the couple never took the girls to the doctor for check-ups or enrolled the children in school.
Athena was initially reported missing on Jan. 10 when a Cyril postal worker found a 5-year-old girl wandering outside. The Caddo County affidavit states the girl told the postal worker she was left alone and tired of being alone.
This is a developing story.
