Crews will be filming up a storm in Chickasha this summer.
The filming for “Twisters,” an update to the 90s classic, will be hitting more streets in the Chickasha area.
Earlier this month, the Chickasha City Council approved closing 17th S. between Iowa Ave. and Dakota Ave. as well as on Minnesota Ave. between 16th St. and 18th St. through July 1.
Additional street closures were approved at the June 20 Chickasha City Council meeting. Now, the movie will also be filmed on 17th St. between Iowa Ave. and Dakota Ave. as well as Minnesota Ave between 16th and 18th St.
As with the previous request, Dirt Road Films is asking for these streets to be closed to the public other than emergency and law enforcement vehicles.
Chickasha residents may be able to spot their town on the big screen as soon as July 2024. “Twisters” is an update to the 1996 movie “Twister” including new methods and techniques of tornado chasing, according to IMDb.
Chickasha is able to host the movie through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, as a film-friendly city, according to city documents.
As previously reported, the Twisters filming crew has visited other areas of the state, including downtown Oklahoma City according to an article in The Oklahoman.
