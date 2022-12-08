AARP Oklahoma awarded Heidi Harrison as a finalist for the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service.
As an AARP Volunteer of Distinction, Harrison received $1,000 to benefit the non-profit of her choice. Harrison will donate the proceeds to Heidi Helping the Homeless, which she founded to benefit those without homes in the local community.
AARP Oklahoma’s State Director, Sean Voskuhl, made the announcement on Wednesday.
“Heidi has created a bank of volunteers to help those in need and address homelessness in the town of Chickasha. Heidi has dedicated her life to connect people with services they need to survive and thrive,” Voskuhl said in a Facebook video.
He acknowledged Harrison’s accomplishment in providing meals, showers, computer access, tents and bedding to the homeless within the Chickasha community.
“She exemplifies how a single person can make a difference in one community in the lives of many,” Voskuhl said.
There were three other finalists for the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service include Kim Holt, Madonna Myers and Peggy Wilson. Wilson was recognized as the 2022 Andrus Award Winner.
