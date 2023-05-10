Olivia Ortiz Ocampo will hold an art exhibit on May 12-31 at the Chickasha Area Arts Council located at 512 West Chickasha Ave, Chickasha, OK. There will be an opening reception on May 12 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The show is titled 'A Time to Play.' Her artwork communicates familiarity. A childlike theme is evident. The subject matter consists of still life objects such as toys and images of children. The narrative is relatable and playful and evokes childlike memories and emotions. Her repetitive use of lines, patterns, textures, and color offer a cohesive body of work capturing the likeness of the subjects in a moment of time. Her website is oliviaortizocampo.com.
Olivia Ortiz Ocampo (Olivia East) (b. 1969, Mexico) will be receiving a M.F.A. in painting from Savanah College of Art and Design in Savanah through SCADnow and has received a B.A. in commercial art from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma.
She has exhibited her work in a solo and group exhibitions in Anadarko, Chickasha, and Oklahoma City. Her first group exhibition was in 2008 at the Norick Art Center in Oklahoma City. She has written and received grants to study art in Paris, France. Her work consists of murals, paintings, sculpture, and mixed media. She is a professional artist who lives in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Once she obtains her M.F.A. in painting from Savanah College of Art and Design in 2024, she will pursue a professorship at a university and continue to create works of art.
