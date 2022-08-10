In the early 1970’s, Mrs. Johnnie Pearl Coffey, educator at Lincoln School, organized “Christmas in August” that provided children in Chickasha with free school supplies and “Happy Birthday Jesus,” which provided food for those in need.
Her vision for the “Christmas in August” event included the business community, civic leaders, educators and local churches united to provide school supplies to children that attended Chickasha Public Schools. The event was held annually for many years, mostly funded by Mrs. Coffey and dedicated donors. Five generations of the Blunt family participated and supported these ideas.
After the passing of Mrs. Johnnie Pearl Coffey, Mrs. Eileen Thomas continued “Christmas in August” program until the Chickasha Public Schools system took over.
Thank you all for your continued support of our children!
